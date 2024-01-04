The Patriots’ offensive line was a huge concern before the season, and it became an even more glaring issue as New England continued its downward spiral. It turns out the on-field product was the tip of the iceberg.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed on Thursday released an extensive feature that highlighted the Patriots’ internal struggles throughout the 2023 season. Things got off on the wrong foot following the 2022 season when Bill O’Brien was hired but reportedly was not able to mold his staff the way he saw fit.

New England reportedly did not like the offensive line options in the draft or free agency and opted for short-term veteran options. That wasn’t satisfactory for new offensive line coach Adrian Klemm, who “confronted” executive Matt Groh over personnel decisions, according to the Herald.

The offensive line was a bottom-five unit throughout the season as attempts to use free-agent veterans, late-round draft picks and late-trade additions failed.

Klemm left the team due to a medical issue in early November, and he reportedly is not expected to return next season.

“With Klemm out, the patchwork offensive line was now practicing (Dante) Scarnecchia’s techniques and drills instead of those he had taught,” the Boston Herald wrote.

Trent Brown, who reportedly openly talked about wanting to play for another team after the win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, wasn’t a fan of the changes.

The change in practice led to others stepping up, including a veteran player.

“Though it wasn’t Belichick running drills and holding meetings, but assistant coach Billy Yates and veteran lineman James Ferentz, who also met individually with rookies and assisted them on the sideline during games,” the Boston Herald wrote.

It’s not uncommon for players to discuss in-game adjustments, but it was telling of the need for a player to become an unofficial coach as the season continued to unravel.

New England’s season mercifully will end this Sunday when they play the New York Jets, but Belichick’s future remains up in the air after so much went wrong for the Patriots.