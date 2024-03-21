The Boston Red Sox signed Cooper Criswell to a one-year deal for $1 million in December, betting on the upside of his stature and pitch mix.

So far in spring training, the 27-year-old has done a solid job unveiling the vision of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and pitching coach Andrew Bailey.

Entering his start on Thursday, Criswell had a 3.77 ERA in 14 1/3 innings with 13 strikeouts and three walks. His latest outing would be a solid test with several talented starters in the lineup for the reigning American League East champion Baltimore Orioles.

Criswell answered the bell at JetBlue Park. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings, mixing his pitches well and attacking hitters with a quality sweeper. Criswell allowed just two hits without a walk while striking our four batters.

Criswell will factor into a group behind Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck who can fill multiple roles in the bullpen for the Red Sox. If needed in April, the righty may even emerge as sixth starter to keep arms fresh early in the season. Most importantly, Criswell could step up as one of the more valuable arms to start the season.

Boston saw positive signs from Criswell exactly one week before Opening Day in Seattle against the Mariners.