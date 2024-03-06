The New England Patriots badly need offensive line help.

The group up front was among New England’s biggest weaknesses last season and both starings tackles Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown are set to hit the open market. There remains a chance the Patriots come to terms on a long-term deal with Onwenu before the legal tampering period opens Monday, but it’s no sure thing.

Should the Patriots lose Onwenu, Brown or both, there’s an offensive tackle set to hit free agency who could bolster the unit.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen referred to the Patriots as the “best fit” for offensive tackle Jonah Williams. The 26-year-old Williams, a first-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, concluded his rookie contract in Cincinnati. He will hit the open market March 13 if he and the Bengals can’t come to a long-term deal beforehand.

“Despite his lack of upper-tier power and length, Williams wins with technique, gaining depth to create blocking angles and pass-set lines,” Bowen wrote. “He’d start at the right tackle spot for New England.”

Williams started all 64 games (59 regular season) he played in Cincinnati. He recently ranked 30th on ESPN’s top 50 free agents and 48th on NFL.com’s top 101 free agents.

Spotrac projects Williams’ market value will be for four years and $43 million.

In the same exercise, Bowen also listed the Patriots as the best fit for impending free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Wilkins, a native of Springfield, Mass., who was not franchised tagged by the Miami Dolphins and thus will hit the open market.