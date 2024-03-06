The New England Patriots badly need offensive line help.

The group up front was among New England’s biggest weaknesses last season and both starings tackles Mike Onwenu and Trent Brown are set to hit the open market. There remains a chance the Patriots come to terms on a long-term deal with Onwenu before the legal tampering period opens Monday, but it’s no sure thing.

Should the Patriots lose Onwenu, Brown or both, there’s an offensive tackle set to hit free agency who could bolster the unit.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen referred to the Patriots as the “best fit” for offensive tackle Jonah Williams. The 26-year-old Williams, a first-round pick by the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft, concluded his rookie contract in Cincinnati. He will hit the open market March 13 if he and the Bengals can’t come to a long-term deal beforehand.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite his lack of upper-tier power and length, Williams wins with technique, gaining depth to create blocking angles and pass-set lines,” Bowen wrote. “He’d start at the right tackle spot for New England.”

more nfl

ESPN Names Patriots ‘Best Fit’ For Local Kid-Turned Division Rival

by Mike Cole 3 Min Read

Patriots Reportedly Express Trade Interest In This Star Defender

by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 Min Read

How Patriots Using Transition Tag On Kyle Dugger Impacts Mike Onwenu

by Sean T. McGuire 3 Min Read

Williams started all 64 games (59 regular season) he played in Cincinnati. He recently ranked 30th on ESPN’s top 50 free agents and 48th on NFL.com’s top 101 free agents.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Spotrac projects Williams’ market value will be for four years and $43 million.

In the same exercise, Bowen also listed the Patriots as the best fit for impending free agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Wilkins, a native of Springfield, Mass., who was not franchised tagged by the Miami Dolphins and thus will hit the open market.

Story continues below advertisement

More NFL:

Patriots’ Matthew Judon Sends Bill Belichick Message To NFL Teams

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Albert Cesare/The Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK Images