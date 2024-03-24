Texas A&M Vs. Houston Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Online, On TV

Houston and Texas A&M already went head-to-head once this season. But their showdown Sunday comes with much larger stakes than their previous encounter.

The top-seeded Cougars and No. 9 Aggies square off in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Houston won the regular-season matchup, 70-66, which came back in December.

Houston made easy work of its first-round opponent in 16th-seeded Longwood by notching a 40-point victory. Senior guard L.J. Cryer led the way in the win with 17 points. Every player on Houston’s roster besides one registered at least one point in the blowout.

It doesn’t figure to be that easy for Houston in another go-around with Texas A&M, which comes off a 98-83 win over No. 8 Nebraska. The Aggies had three different players score at least 20 points, led by junior guard Wade Taylor IV, who poured in 25 points and knocked down seven 3-pointers.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving the edge to the Cougars in the rematch. Houston is listed as a 8.5-point favorites. The winner will take on No. 4 Duke, which walloped James Madison, 93-55, in the second round.

Here’s how you can watch the House-Texas A&M matchup:

When: Sunday, March 24 at 8:40 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Livestream: TNT