The New England Patriots entered the offseason with several free agents to consider as the team looks to fill a variety of holes.

Offensive tackle was already on that list with Trent Brown and Mike Onwenu set to hit the market as pending free agents. On Saturday, Brown made his future intentions fairly clear.

Brown shared on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he and the Patriots will be “looking elsewhere” in regards to next season, shutting down the chance for him to continue his second stint in New England, per SiriusXM’s Zig Fracassi.

Brown had a productive season when he was on the field with the Patriots in 2023, though injuries led to some ups and downs for the veteran blocker. Brown played for the Patriots in two different stints, winning Super Bowl LIII with New England during four total seasons with the team.

Story continues below advertisement

Onwenu’s status is yet to be seen with under 48 hours until the legal tampering period begins in the NFL. As of now, Cole Strange and David Andrews stand out as the consistent starters who would be set to return in 2024.

Retooling the offensive line will factor into a total overhaul of that side of the ball for the Patriots, including a new assessment at quarterback and skill positions.