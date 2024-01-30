NFL Investigating Patriots’ Kayshon Boutte’s Gambling Allegations

The NFL on Tuesday revealed it will investigate the gambling allegations against New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

The 2023 sixth-round pick allegedly placed 8,900 bets for 13 months while at LSU. Boutte reportedly turned himself in and placed a $6,000 bond. He faces a felony Computer Fraud charge and a misdemeanor Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21 charge.

“Certainly, we’re aware of the situation,” NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy Jeff Miller said in a conference call, per Pro Football Talk. “It is under an ongoing investigation … so not a lot more to be said about it than that. When there is news to report we will certainly share it with you.”

Boutte’s alleged betting activity happened when he was in college, so it’s unknown what kind of punishment the NFL would hand out to the Patriots wide receiver.

“There’s certainly enough there for us to pursue an investigation, and to look into it,” Miller said.

The 21-year-old continued betting through May 2023, so it’s possible that activity could violate league policy. The investigation could reveal more details about Boutte’s alleged activities.

New England has not commented on Boutte’s arrest or alleged gambling activity.