The Patriots are about to deal with another off-field headache.

New England wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on Thursday for charges related to online gambling, Louisiana-based WAFB-TV reported Thursday. The Patriots selected Boutte in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Boutte reportedly turned himself in on charges of Computer Fraud (felony) and Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21 (misdemeanor). His crimes allegedly were committed before he joined the Patriots.

“Some of the alleged illegal gaming took place while he was an LSU player, investigators allege,” WAFB-TV’s Scottie Hunter wrote Thursday. “However, a source familiar with the case said Boutte never bet ‘against himself’ and his actions in LSU games. In other words, he is not accused of throwing a game.”

BREAKING: Former LSU player being arrested in Illegal Sports Gaming probe: https://t.co/isThHVeOBV pic.twitter.com/9i9b9JV6Zl — WAFB (@WAFB) January 25, 2024

When he was a minor, Boutte allegedly created a fraudulent online gaming account claiming he was 21 years old. He allegedly used the account to place “thousands” of bets, including some on LSU games while he still played for the program.

“The wagers and payouts involved ‘several hundred thousand dollars,’ said one source familiar with the case,” Hunter wrote.

In a statement, LSU said it first learned of the allegations against Boutte last July.

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University,” the school said, via Hunter. “Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.”

The NFL also released a statement.

“We are aware of the matter but have no further comment at this time,” the league said, via Ian Rapoport.

Boutte was active in five games for the Patriots last season, catching two balls for 19 yards.