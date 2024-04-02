ESPN Identifies 2024 Draft Target For Patriots After First Round

Despite what the months of chatter and analysis might lead you to believe, the 2024 NFL Draft doesn’t begin and end for the Patriots after the first round.

New England is armed with eight total picks in the upcoming draft, and each one of them is important. That’s what happens when you’re littered with roster holes and are coming off the franchise’s worst season in decades. The No. 3 overall pick obviously is the most crucial selection for the Patriots, but the ensuing picks — especially in the middle rounds — carry great significance as well.

In a column published Tuesday morning, ESPN identified a promising prospect whom New England should target after the opening round. Analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid zeroed in on Kingsley Suamataia, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive tackle out of BYU.

“With no clear-cut starting left tackle on the depth chart, the Patriots can land the highly aggressive and agile Suamataia, who really stood out in his first season at the position for the Cougars,” Miller wrote.

Pro Football Focus ranks Suamataia as the 45th overall prospect in this year’s class and the 10th-best offensive tackle. Analysts seem to agree that Suamataia has the size and skill set to be very effective at the NFL level, but he’ll need time to develop.

This luxury can’t be afforded much in New England, where there currently isn’t any promising tackle depth. But if Suamataia slides down the board longer than expected, Jerod Mayo and company might deem the project too enticing to pass up.