Antoine Walker Calls Paul Pierce Best Celtics Scorer; Fans Don’t Approve

Former Celtics forward Antoine Walker stirred the pot with Boston fans after dropping a bold take regarding three of the organization’s all-time greatest talents: Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, and Jayson Tatum.

During an appearance on NESN’s “Hold My Banner” podcast, hosted by Travis Thomas, the question — who is the best scorer between Bird, Pierce, and Tatum? — was presented to Walker. And perhaps due to the bias of having shared the court with only one of the three, Walker took a stance that didn’t quite resonate with Celtics fans.

“I would probably say Paul, and the reason why I say that is he has an uncanny ability to get to the basket, get fouled. I’ve had games where Paul shot 15, 20 free throws in a game because he’s so physical and uses his body so well,” Walker told NESN.com.

Walker did clarify that Tatum, in the future, could compete for a league MVP.

Bird won three NBA MVP awards while Pierce was never taken into true consideration, instead finishing his career a 10-time All-Star and MVP of the 2008 NBA Finals.

“I definitely believe he can be an MVP in this league, but I think also you need to look at Jayson’s team,” Walker said. “They got the best record in the league, he’s played with another guy who’s been good — or as good as him — in Jaylen Brown. … I would like to see him use his body and punish people a lot more.”

Here’s what the fans had to say in response to Walker’s take:

“Larry Bird by Far! Not even a question. The amount of “clutch” or “Game winning shots” between the two isn’t even close.” — ZZ25

“Try to imagine Bird playing in today’s game where so much emphasis is put on spreading the floor. If he were to play today he would have had his 3 % rise dramatically. Knowing how hard of a worker he was, he would have devoted a lot more time to the shot. Numbers would have been crazy.” — Briguy59

“This isn’t even close! Bird hands down is the best!!!!” — Mcgoo

“Pierce is great but Bird and Havlicek are ahead of him.” — ss