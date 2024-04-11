Jrue Holiday Credits Joe Mazzulla For Versatile Celtics Role

It can’t be understated how important Jrue Holiday is for the Celtics’ title aspirations, and the veteran guard thanked a key person for his continued development in his 15th NBA season.

Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis vaulted Boston into one of the most dominant teams in the league with their ability to be versatile on offense and defense. The Celtics can depend on multiple star players every night, and Holiday helps them win as a lead ball-handler, a scorer or defending multiple positions.

That’s thanks to Joe Mazzulla, who Holiday hasn’t always seen eye-to-eye with when it comes to tactics, but the 33-year-old had high praise for the Boston head coach.

“Joe has definitely grown my game, grown my vision and perspective on basketball,” Holiday told reporters, per CLNS. “Every year, I do plan to grow, but I think being able to give me a different responsibility, to look at the game and the players and pieces that we have, I’ve never been on a team like this. It’s been fun just to get to know Joe and his craziness and his schemes but at the time, seeing our team put it together.”

Story continues below advertisement

Holiday and Mazzulla will work together for at least four more years after the 33-year-old signed a contract extension. While Holiday was appreciative of the commitment, the ultimate goal is to help Boston win its 18th championship in franchise history.