Patriots Rumors: J.J. McCarthy Scheduled For New England Visit

The New England Patriots have under three weeks to decide which quarterback, if any, will take over the franchise with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Prospects such as North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels already have “Top 30” visits scheduled with the Patriots with another reportedly on the way.

In two weeks, the Patriots will host Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy for a visit in New England, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

McCarthy enters the draft with growing potential among scouts, including an apparently growing interest from a leading New England executive. McCarthy navigated Michigan to a national championship victory in 2023, tossing 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions while tallying just shy of 3,000 passing yards.

The Patriots have quite the decision to make when the NFL Draft begins on April 25 in Detroit.