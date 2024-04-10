Why Ceddanne Rafaela Extension Makes Total Sense For Red Sox

BOSTON — The future seems to be the center of conversation every week when discussing the Boston Red Sox.

Securing major contributors of the future marks major importance. The Red Sox, in recent weeks, have taken action based on just that. Boston extended starter Brayan Bello in March to build around a potential frontline starter. On Wednesday, the Red Sox locked in their center fielder of the future in Ceddanne Rafaela through the 2031 season with a club option for 2032.

“It’s great for the organization,” Alex Cora told reporters on Wednesday at Fenway Park. “When you make moves like that, it prepares the path to whatever the organization wants to do in the future.”

Rafaela originally signed with the Red Sox in 2017 out of Curaçao. Now, the 23-year-old secures financial stability for his family in the chance to grow as a building block for the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s good for me and my family,” Rafaela shared with reporters on Wednesday. “… It’s what every son wants to do and help their mom and dad. I feel pretty happy that I can do that.”

Signing a major contract with any MLB team is a big deal for a young player. For Rafaela, his original connection to the sport and the franchise with his family adds an extra layer of meaning to this milestone in his young career.

“It started way before I even signed,” Rafaela recalled. “My mom was a Red Sox fan. I grew up a Red Sox fan. It meant a lot to sign with the Red Sox. Now, I have the chance to play a lot of years here. There’s nothing more I can ask for.”

Cora certainly appreciated the family’s support of Rafaela, who originally thought he would spend his athletic life as an impact soccer player before finding a true talent on the baseball diamond.

Story continues below advertisement

“He made a good decision,” Cora said. “The family made a good decision grabbing him by the ear and sending him to the ballpark. Now, he’s going to be here for a long, long time. He’s not the final product. He’s not. We take this and we know his skill. There’s a few things that we have to help him to be better. He understands that. Very happy for the organization. Very happy for him. We’ll see what the future holds.”

While extensions for young, talented prospects are becoming far more common in the modern game, Rafaela did not take the organization’s faith for granted. That’s especially given that he has played in just 38 games in the majors for the Red Sox.

“It drove my confidence up,” Rafaela said. “I’ve always been confident in myself that I can help the team, even without the contract. With this push that they’re giving me the opportunity, I’m very grateful and humbled. I’m going to keep working hard and try to win a World Series here.”

So, what does the extension mean for the Red Sox?

Story continues below advertisement

Boston gets to feature a premier defensive outfielder in one of the game’s most important positions. Rafaela offers exceptional range and already started his highlight reel with the glove. His aggression on the base paths gives Boston a plus. Ultimately, if Rafaela can cut down on chasing with his swing-and-miss at the plate, he offers enough offensively to be an impact player throughout his Red Sox contract.

“With a guy like Ceddanne playing in the middle of the diamond, that’s a good beginning,” Cora added.

Rafaela and Bello are now locked in as cornerstones for the Red Sox future. Just as the Atlanta Braves have for years, keeping young talent within the system is a priority and one that continuously keeps the window of legitimate contention open. When Boston reaches that point of contention, these deals will be essential when looking back on that path.

“We’ve seen that model down south,” Cora offered. “It set that organization up to be successful for a long period of time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Rafaela, Bello, Triston Casas and Jarren Duran have established their roles with the Red Sox moving forward. There’s still plenty of talent on the way with top prospects Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel being counted on to raise the Red Sox back to consistent contention. Gradually, Boston is making sure the pieces will be there for a sustained run.

“I bet this is the view of the organization,” Cora said. “Be good this year. Obviously, there’s a lot of talk about the future. Doing this helps the rest of the equation.”

“We have a good team,” Rafaela added. “I played with a couple of guys. We have pretty good talent in the minors. It doesn’t only take what’s here to win a World Series. We have to keep playing how we play. If they come up, it’s good.”

As the Red Sox build out the future of the team, elite defense and pure athleticism sets the tone in center field through Rafaela.