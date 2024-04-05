Why MLB Hosts See Wild Card Opportunity For 2024 Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are off to a strong start to the 2024 season, going 5-2 to start their 10-game West Coast road trip to open their campaign.

So, is it safe to start making playoff predictions after seven games? Probably not.

That didn’t stop MLB Network’s Chris Russo and Alanna Rizzo from projecting what this season could turn into for the Red Sox. While looking at the grander scope of the American League, both hosts saw a path for Boston to contend for a wild-card spot in comparison to other competition.

Which team has a better chance to compete for an AL Wild Card spot this season: Red Sox or Angels?#HighHeat | @MadDogUnleashed | @alannarizzo pic.twitter.com/nwRDItO0Ec — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) April 5, 2024

“I think they have a little better starting pitching,” Russo shared on “High Heat” on Thursday. “I think there’s a little more of a desperation angle to go out there and (perform). I would say Boston. It’s very interesting. I think the Red Sox have a little better opportunity because of their starting pitching, which has been very good the first time through their rotation. They’ve got a better bullpen.”

Boston’s start offers intriguing potential, especially after preseason concerns about the potential of the starting rotation. So far, Red Sox arms have dominated under pitching coach Andrew Bailey, posting a league-best 1.54 ERA through the first week of the season.

“Perhaps the Boston Red Sox are a little bit better than we gave them credit for,” Rizzo added.

In the segment, the Red Sox were compared to the Los Angeles Angels, the team that marks the final stop on Boston’s road trip. The three-game set between the teams, who each enter on four-game winning streaks, begins Friday at 9:38 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.