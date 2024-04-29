Patriots Rumors: Christian Barmore Lands Big Contract Extension

The Patriots have been taking care of their own all offseason, and that trend continued Monday morning.

New England and Christian Barmore have agreed on a long-term contract extension, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is for four years and has a maximum value of $92 million. Nearly half of that total ($41.8 million) is guaranteed, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, who revealed the Patriots had been working on an extension for Barmore “for a while.”

New England selected Barmore with the 38th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After a so-so rookie season and a sophomore campaign that was limited to 10 games, the Alabama product established himself as one of the league’s best interior defensive linemen in 2023. Pro Football Focus deemed Barmore as the ninth-best player at the position last season, ahead of the likes of DeForest Buckner, Vita Vea and Justin Madubuike.

Barmore becomes the latest homegrown talent to receive a second contract in New England, where such a deal was tough to come by in the Bill Belichick era. Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu, Anfernee Jennings and Kyle Dugger all landed new deals with the Patriots earlier in the offseason. Jerod Mayo and company also extended Hunter Henry and re-signed Kendrick Bourne, a pair of veterans who became very valuable to the franchise after taking their talents to Foxboro, Mass. in the 2021 offseason.