Jrue Holiday admitted it was a “pretty easy” decision to sign a contract extension that keeps him with the Celtics for years to come.

And judging by Brad Stevens’ remarks about the veteran guard, Boston didn’t need to think too hard about investing in Holiday.

“In addition to being one of the more accomplished players in the league, Jrue is an elite teammate and competitor,” Stevens said in a statement put out by the Celtics. “He is simply a person who raises everyone’s level around him. He combines an unselfishness to do whatever is best for the team with an edge to take on any challenge at any time. We are grateful that Jrue is a Celtic.”

Holiday’s extension made Boston’s future even brighter. The reported four-year deal was preceded by extensions for Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis, and Jayson Tatum all but surely will ink a supermax deal with the Celtics over the offseason.

Story continues below advertisement

The string of expensive moves might force Stevens and company to make some very difficult decisions in the not-so-distant future. But winning typically requires sacrifice, and Boston is in a very good spot to contend for championships as long as this current core remains intact.