Fisticuffs were aplenty in Bruins-Panthers Game 2 on Wednesday night at Amerant Bank Arena.

The main event was Matthew Tkachuk vs. David Pastrnak, who strayed from his norm to step up for Boston. But before Pastrnak dropped the gloves amid a blowout, six (!) Bruins were sent to the dressing room for 10-minute misconducts.

One of those players was Brad Marchand, who went after Brandon Montour following the Florida defenseman’s third-period shorthanded goal. The charge sparked a mosh pit, which saw virtually every skater on the ice find a dance partner while the referees tried to subdue the situation.

Marchand after the game revealed how Montour drew his ire. But it was clear the Bruins captain was ready to move on.

“He was just yelling,” Marchand told reporters, per The Athletic “It’s not a big deal.”

Marchand, Pastrnak and company sure seemed like they wanted to send a message once the game got out of hand Wednesday night. While the Panthers earned a series-tying win and gained a good deal of momentum, the Bruins showed they won’t be pushed around and won’t go down without a fight.

As such, we should expect to see a motivated and juiced-up Boston team Friday evening at TD Garden. Puck drop for Game 3 is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.