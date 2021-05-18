NBA Odds: Eyeing ‘Over’ On Russell Westbrook Points Prop vs. Celtics Westbrook's player point prop is O/U 24.5 by Sam Panayotovich May 18 Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s time for Boston to meet “Playoff Russ” Westbrook.

The Celtics face Westbrook in the postseason for the first time ever Tuesday night as the Washington Wizards roll into TD Garden. Westbrook’s innate playmaking ability and “Energizer Bunny” stamina rise to a different level when the stakes are highest. He wants the ball in his hands in the playoffs and he ain’t scared to take any shot on the floor.

Westbrook historically takes more shots in the playoffs than during regular season (21.0 FGA to 18.8 FGA all-time) and player props are all about opportunity. Add in Bradley Beal’s nagging hamstring injury and Westbrook is going to have to score more than defer if the Wizards really want the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Playoff Russ ramp-up started over the last five Wizards’ games. Westbrook took 109 shots in those five tilts and averaged 27.8 points per game. Imagine how aggressive he’s going to be against Kemba Walker’s turnstile defense.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the lowest number in the market right now at O/U 23.5 points. Thing is, that Over is juiced at -118, so let’s shop around and lessen the vigorish. I don’t love risking $118 to win $110 as it’s hard enough to beat this racket at -110. There’s no need to drink more juice.

Westbrook’s point prop “Over” bets

FanDuel: O23.5 -118

DraftKings: O24.5 -102

SugarHouse: O24.5 -103

William Hill: O24.5 -105

BetMGM: O24.5 -105

I prefer to lay -102 juice instead of -118 because as we’ve discussed for months, the juice kills. Building strong betting habits is essential for the best bettors in the world and it should be for you as well.

At the end of the day, I believe Westbrook smells blood in the Boston water and he’s going to play on the offensive all night. He’s bigger and faster than the C’s backcourt and should be able to get 10 or 12 easy points at the rim. I his jumper is falling, he’s a shoo-in for 30-plus.

Playoff Russ needs to turn up the volume if the Wiz want to overleap the C’s. Beal isn’t anywhere near 100 percent at the moment, so it’s on Westbrook to do everything in his power to morph into the alpha we all know he can be.

Westbrook Over 24.5 points -102

RECORD: (38-28, +8.2)