Wild Packers-Cardinals Ending Was Slow-Motion Death For OVER Bettors What a wild ride by Mike Cole 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

First of all, our condolences to anyone who bet the OVER in Thursday night’s wild showdown between the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

The total for “Thursday Night Football” settled at kickoff right at 50 points. That number, especially in today’s NFL, certainly isn’t that big, especially with two quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Kyler Murray. Yet, with the Packers’ injury and COVID-19 issues, there always was a chance it could go under.

And for three quarters, it looked like that would be the case. The Green Bay defense was astounding in its ability to slow a high-powered Cardinals offense, helped in part by the fact all-everything Arizona receiver DeAndre Hopkins was slowed by a hamstring injury and played just 13 snaps.

And while the Packers led 17-14 after three, there still was plenty of hope for OVER bettors. That hope grew when Randall Cobb scored his second touchdown of the game, and the Packers went up 24-14, just 12 points from at least pushing the total of 50. Four minutes later, the Cardinals responded with a touchdown of their own, making it 24-21 and leaving 10:45 on the clock for 6 points to be scored to get to the OVER.

That, of course, didn’t happen, and it’s the sequence of events that really stings for those on the wrong side of the total bet. The first bad break came when the Packers were driving and ready to punch in a touchdown that essentially would ice the game. On first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, the Packers looked like they punched one in with Aaron Jones. Replay revealed otherwise, ruling Jones’ rear end was down just before the goal line.

A maddening sequence followed for Packers fans and OVER bettors alike, as power running back A.J. Dillon watched from the Green Bay sideline while Aaron Rodgers and the offense experienced a comedy of errors. An inexplicable delay of game moved the Pack off the goal line, though a Rodgers scramble on third down set up a massive fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Green Bay went for it. Arizona was ready.

Murray, though, was ready to take his team all the way down the field and give the Cardinals — and OVER bettors — a chance to cash in. The Cardinals, after escaping the shadow of their own goal post, were in great position to at least extend the game. Trailing 24-21, a field goal would get them to overtime, and it also would almost guarantee the teams would go over 50 points.

Things looked really, really good when the Cardinals marched it all the way down inside the Green Bay 10-yard line with seconds to play.

And that’s when things wide sideway, thanks to former Cardinals practice squadder Rasul Douglas.

PICKED! BALLGAME!



Rasul Douglas intercepts Kyler Murray and the Cardinals suffer their first loss of the year!



pic.twitter.com/IWJF1Wjjyf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 29, 2021

To say that sort of thing doesn’t happen often would be an understatement.

Arizona is the 1st team to get the ball in the last 5 minutes trailing by 3 or less, drive 90+ yds down the field & yet fail to at least tie the game since 12/5/1993.



That day, NE had a 94-yd drive at Pit that ended when Drew Bledsoe was stuffed at the goal line on the last play — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 29, 2021

Rasul Douglas picks off Kyler Murray to seal the win for the Packers.



It was Douglas' 1st interception since 2018 and Murray's 1st red zone interception this season. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 29, 2021

And the reactions were as you’d expect.

Anyone who bet Gb/Az OVER 50.5 has to seriously wonder what they did to deserve this? — Steve Fezzik (@FezzikSports) October 29, 2021

When you bet the Cardinals & Over pic.twitter.com/SBExwcvg7Y — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) October 29, 2021

If you had the under in tonight’s game you are not allowed to complain about a bad beat for ATLEAST 2 weeks.



Those are the rules. — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 29, 2021

But hey, for every bad beat is a good win? So, congrats UNDER bettors.