Bettors Should Keep Close Eye On Packers-Ravens Spread Given Key Injuries by Sean T. McGuire

There’s been a lot of movement in regards to the Week 15 spread between the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, and the majority of it has been linked to quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Packers were a modest two-point favorite on the look-ahead line prior to the slate of Week 14 games.

Jackson, though, left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter due to an ankle injury. The Ravens signal-caller did not return as Baltimore snuck in the back door with the help of backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, but weren’t able to pull out a moneyline win in the AFC North clash.

Well, that once two-point spread jumped to Green Bay -7 on Monday morning given the injury. But that was before Ravens head coach John Harbaugh offered an update on Jackson.

Harbaugh then met with reporters later in the day Monday and explained how Jackson suffered a sprained ankle. It’s not a high-ankle sprain, according to Harbaugh, which seemingly helps Jackson’s recovery time, and in this case his Week 15 game status. Perhaps it benefits Jackson that the game is in Baltimore and he doesn’t have to travel, too.

Harbaugh provided bookmakers with a bit more insight while expressing how he is hopeful Jackson will be able to play Sunday. That update impacted the betting spread for the third time in a matter of 24 hours — moving Green Bay to a five-point road favorite, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The consistent movement showcases how bettors will have to keep a watchful eye on the spread. It also probably will have some jumping on Packers -5 because they’re of the belief Harbaugh is blowing smoke about Jackson playing. It’s a fair thought. After all, the Ravens head coach very well could be trying to keep Green Bay honest, and perhaps sticks to the strategy all the way until Sunday.

It’s rather interesting that Jackson may not be the only variable in this one, though. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared how he suffered a setback pertaining to his toe injury during Sunday night’s high-scoring affair against the Chicago Bears. Perhaps that causes Rodgers to miss Sunday’s game against a non-conference opponent?

It feels like there is a lot to be decided in this specific Week 15 matchup between two teams currently leading their respective divisions.

But you can bet that if Jackson (or Rodgers?) can’t play, it’s likely to be a frenzy for those behind the counter.