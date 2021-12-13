Over Bettors Have Easy Night After Packers-Bears Onslaught In First Half The Packers and Bears combined for five second-quarter touchdowns by Sean T. McGuire 19 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Bettors who placed a wager on the Over 43 entering the Week 14 NFC North game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears were treated to an easy win on “Sunday Night Football.”

The Packers and Bears combined for six second-quarter touchdowns — five of which were 35-plus yard scores — en route to 48 first-half points. The Bears, rather surprisingly, led the Packers 27-21 at the break.

The total closed at 43 before kickoff, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Bears were led by the big plays offensively as Damiere Byrd caught a slant and took it 54 yards to the end zone while Jakeem Grant Sr. scored a 46-yard reception from Justin Fields, as well. Grant also scored on a 97-yard punt return touchdown.

Davante Adams (38 yards) and Allen Lazard (32) scored for the Green Bay offense while Rasul Douglas returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown.

Easy wins don’t come around often for bettors, making them much appreciated when they do.