NFL Odds: Five Prop Bets To Consider For Christmas Day Games Both games have playoff implications

Football fans are receiving not one, but two Christmas gifts from the NFL.

There will be a pair of Week 16 contests played Saturday, one day before the 12-game Sunday slate. These aren’t run-of-the-mill tilts either, as both matchups feature playoff implications.

The NFC-leading Green Bay Packers will host the Cleveland Browns in the late-afternoon game. Two current playoff teams then will meet in primetime when the Arizona Cardinals welcome the Indianapolis Colts to the desert. If you’re looking to spice up your Christmas Day viewing experience, here are five prop bets you should consider.

(All five bets can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.)

Nick Chubb anytime touchdown (-105)

Yes, Baker Mayfield is expected to return for the Browns on Saturday, but that shouldn’t deter your confidence in Chubb here. Cleveland’s offense is built around the run game and Chubb more often than not is the Browns’ first option for goal-line situations. Not to mention, Kareem Hunt isn’t expected to suit up against the Packers, so Chubb’s touches should be at a high clip.

Aaron Rodgers over 261.5 yards (-115)

The Browns currently are allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game, but should that really make you hesitant in having confidence in Rodgers? Four spots higher than the Cleveland on that list is the Chicago Bears, who Rodgers torched for 341 yards two weeks ago. Green Bay’s offense is rolling right now, and we expect the reigning MVP to put on a show as the Pack try to take another step toward securing a postseason first-round bye.

Austin Hooper over 2.5 receptions (-120)

Hooper and Mayfield were kind of finding a groove before both players landed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The veteran tight ended hauled in four or more passes in four of his last six games entering Week 16. Hooper could be in store for a productive outing against the Packers, who’ve allowed the eighth-most TE receptions.

Carson Wentz over 0.5 interceptions (+110)

Wentz surprisingly has limited his picks this season, but he’s shown signs of his typical erratic self of late. The first-year Colt threw a combined three interceptions over his last three games, and that number probably should be higher given some of the poor throws he made against the New England Patriots. This bet might not be a virtual lock, but the plus-money is too good to pass up.

James Conner first touchdown scorer (+750)

The Cards and the Colts are coming off vastly different Week 15 outcomes. Arizona was stunned by the hapless Detroit Lions, while Indy halted New England’s winning streak at seven. As such, we expect Kliff Kingsbury’s team to come out firing on its home turf and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Jonathan Taylor and Co. start a little flat as a result of mild complacency. And if anyone’s going to cap off an early Cardinals drive with a TD it’s probably Conner, who’s second in the NFL in rushing scores.