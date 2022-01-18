Bruins Odds: Bookmakers Haven’t Budged Cup Odds For Surging B’s Boston is 18 or 20/1 at several sportsbooks by Sam Panayotovich 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Bruins are one of the hottest teams in hockey.

They’ve ripped off five straight victories and won eight of their last nine games thanks to a more-balanced offense, stingier defense and better goaltending. It also helps when Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak combine to score 15 goals in the last five games.

But most American sportsbooks haven’t touched Boston’s Stanley Cup title odds.

Before signing Tuukka Rask to a one-year contract last week, the B’s were 18-to-1 at most shops, so a $100 bet would make you $1,800 if they win it all. Despite ripping off a whole lot of wins and solidifying the crease with a true No. 1 goalie, the consensus market price remains 18-to-1.

“Their odds are always low to begin with because we respect them,” Rampart Casino race and sports director Duane Colucci told NESN. “I still dropped the Bruins down to 15-to-1 because they’re starting to play up to their potential. Recent form is one of the most important reasons why the odds dip.

“And Tuukka’s return certainly helps their long-term hopes, too. When he’s on top of his game, he’s a top-five goalie in the league. He’s a substantial upgrade over (Jeremy) Swayman and (Linus) Ullmark.”

Bruins’ Stanley Cup odds

+1300 FOX Bet ($100 wins $1,300)

+1500 Rampart

+1600 Circa

+1600 SuperBook

+1800 Caesars

+1800 DraftKings

+1800 FanDuel

+1800 PointsBet

+2000 SugarHouse

+2000 TwinSpires

+2000 WynnBET ($100 wins $2,000)

Colucci also applauded head coach Bruce Cassidy’s decision to split up “The Perfection Line” and put Marchand and Pastrnak on different lines. Opposing defenses now have to pick their poison when they’ve been able to send the top defensive pairing against the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line.

“That move is possible because they have guys like Taylor Hall and Craig Smith playing a high level,” Colucci said. “You don’t always want your superstar players on the same line because you become way too one-dimensional. You’ve gotta have two to three lines to be a Stanley Cup contender.

“One powerhouse line doesn’t work.”

While a guy like Colucci respects Boston more than most, he still has a job to do. He must balance the dollars that show up to the betting counter along with the liability that has already built up on teams like Vegas (+400 at Rampart) and Colorado (+450).

Colucci would much rather write a bet on the B’s than the Golden Knights and Avalanche.

However, if the Bruins stay hot over the next month, those 15-to-1 odds will be long gone. Bettors and bookmakers just prefer to see a little more sustained success before making a move off the 15.

“We’re just loaded on the Golden Knights,” Colucci reported. “We’re all the way down to 4-to-1. Remember, we write all that Vegas money with the locals out here. And that team is only going to get better when Jack Eichel returns. The Knights handle has been off the hook.”