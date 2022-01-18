NFL Divisional Round Opening Lines: Bills Short Underdogs Vs. Chiefs All four home teams, and thus higher seeds, are favored by Sean T. McGuire 48 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The NFL divisional round matchups have been set after the conclusion of the sixth and final wild-card game Monday night, and at first glance, it certainly looks to be an entertaining slate.

The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills dominated the New England Patriots with both games held Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs rounded out the AFC slate Sunday night with a rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On the other side of the bracket, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran away with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers survived against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The NFC picture was determined as the Los Angeles Rams dominated Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

All four home teams, and thus higher seeds, are favored entering the divisional round. The NFC’s top-seeded Green Bay Packers have the largest spread of the weekend while a matchup between the Josh Allen’s Bills and Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs represents the largest total. All four games have spreads that are less than a touchdown.

Here are the opening lines and totals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at (-3.5) Tennessee Titans, 47

San Francisco 49ers at (-5.5) Green Bay Packers, 47.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

Buffalo Bills at (-2.5) Kansas City Chiefs, 55

Los Angeles Rams at (-3) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 48