NFL Odds: Six Prop Bets To Consider Entering Week 18 Season Finale Will the Bills score more than any team Sunday? by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a bit more difficult to find a wager worth betting in Week 18 given so much uncertainty throughout the NFL.

Will a playoff-bound team rest or, at the very least, pull its starters midway through the contest? Will a team that’s clinched a spot in the postseason be more inclined to rest on its laurels? And for the teams that have no hope for a playoff bid, will they prove already checked out?

They’re all fair questions entering Week 18, and it’s why we won’t be advising Aaron Rodgers’ passing props or A.J. Brown’s receiving props, to name a few.

Anyway, here is a look at six Week 18 prop bets worthy of consideration with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buffalo Bills highest scoring team on Sunday +550

Disclaimer: This bet is Sunday only, meaning the Bills won’t need to exceed the 51 points scored by the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night. The Bills still have plenty to play for as Buffalo will repeat as AFC East champions with a win over the Jets, thus earning a home playoff game. The Bills also have recent history on their side as Buffalo hung 45 points on the Jets in Week 10. Buffalo has the third highest-scoring offense in the league while the Jets have the last-ranked defense when it comes to points and yards allowed. It also helps having two high-powered offenses in the Kansas City Chiefs and Cowboys not among those playing Sunday.

Austin Ekeler to score two or more touchdowns +260

Ekeler, who is -190 to score one touchdown, has three games this season with two or more scores — including Week 4 when the Chargers played the same Las Vegas Raiders they’ll face in Week 18. For Ekeler and the Chargers, it’s is a win-and-in game with their playoff aspirations remaining one victory away. Ekeler has 11 touchdowns on the season, including one in each of his last five games. The Raiders have allowed the sixth-most rushing touchdowns to running backs (15) and third-most receiving touchdowns to players at the position (six).

Mark Andrews anytime touchdown scorer +150

Andrews, who has a league-best nine touchdowns at the tight end position this season, will go up against a Steelers group that has allowed just four scores to TEs on the campaign. Andrews did not score when the Ravens played Pittsburgh five weeks ago, but has went on to record four touchdowns in his last four games. Andrews has had nine of more targets in six of the last seven games, and should continue to do so with Tyler Huntley behind center.

Damien Harris anytime touchdown AND Patriots win +125

Harris offers a little bit more value here with anytime touchdown prices set at -115. The Patriots have lost six of their last eight games in Miami, but they have a lot more to play for than the Dolphins. Harris has 14 touchdowns in 14 games this season including seven scores in his last four games.

Sony Michel anytime touchdown scorer -105

Michel has consecutive games with a touchdown, and the opposing San Francisco 49ers have allowed 15 touchdowns to running backs (13 rushing) in 16 games this season.

Darnell Mooney OVER 51.5 receiving yards -120

Mooney and the Bears don’t have anything to play for, but neither do the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney’s stock, however, was helped with the fact that Andy Dalton will be starting behind center this week. Mooney has been Dalton’s favorite target when the veteran signal-caller gets the start, as noted by DraftKing’s Nick Friar, averaging more than 10 targets and 81 yards in those five games.