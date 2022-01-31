Super Bowl LVI Odds: Opening Lines Before Rams-Bengals Title Game The NFC champion Rams open as a four-point favorite by Sean T. McGuire 30 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The stage was determined Sunday as we now know the NFC champion Rams will face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Incredibly, it marks the second straight year where a team will play the Super Bowl at its home stadium.

The fourth-seeded Bengals continued their shocking postseason run Sunday afternoon by overcoming a 18-point deficit en route to a 27-24 overtime victory over the Patrick Mahomes and second-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

In the NFC game Sunday night, the fourth-ranked Rams earned another trip back to their own SoFi Stadium with a 20-17 win over the sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers.

And given that we now officially know the Super Bowl LVI matchup, we’ve also learned the betting prices and opening lines.

The Rams opened as a four-point home favorite against the Bengals with the total at 49.5, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Los Angeles is -190 on the moneyline while Cincinnati is +160.

The Rams were 2-to-1 to win the Super Bowl entering championship weekend while the Bengals were +750 as the team remaining with the longest odds.

Obviously, with two weeks before the Super Bowl is set to be held on Feb. 13, there’s plenty that can take place on the betting boards, but it’s clear who enters as the favorite.