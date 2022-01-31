Super Bowl LVI Matchup Set After Rams Rally Past 49ers In NFC Title Game

NESN Logo Sign In

It’ll be Cincinnati Bengals versus Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams knocked off the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game to advance to their second Super Bowl in four years.

A drop by safety Jaquiski Tartt on what should have been an easy late-game interception proved costly for the Niners. The Rams proceeded to tie the score with a field goal, then kicked a game-winning field goal on the ensuing possession. A desperation interception by Jimmy Garoppolo sealed the win for LA.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, who was traded to the Rams in a blockbuster deal last offseason, completed 31 of 45 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns with a pick in the win. Rams wideouts Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. both topped 100 receiving yards, with Kupp — the NFL leader in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season — scoring twice.

Kupp’s second touchdown ignited a late-game comeback for the Rams, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to snap a six-game losing streak against their NFC West rivals.

LA now will look to become the second consecutive team to win a Super Bowl in its home stadium, joining the 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium will host Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, Feb. 13.