Check Out These Three Super Bowl Prop Bets Now Before Odds Change

The big game is almost upon us.

We have to wait just over one week until we see the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals take on the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI.

The NFL playoffs have been wild to this point to say the least and luckily there’s one game left that should be a good one. The Rams earned a trip to the Super Bowl after coming back late to take down the San Francisco 49ers, but many expected them to do so. Cincinnati on the other hand, wasn’t expected to make the big game by many, but have put together an unbelievable playoff run that saw the franchise earn its first postseason win over 30 years and they haven’t stopped since.

One fun tradition with the Super Bowl are the wild prop bets that pop — although sports gambling obviously isn’t legal anywhere — but they’re still interesting to consider and they’ll be plenty more that come up as the game gets closer, including whacky things like how long it takes to sing the National Anthem.

With all that being said, here’s three Super Bowl prop bets to consider right now before the odds change, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Either Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford to throw a 50+ yard touchdown (+200)

Both the Bengals and the Rams have plenty of deep threats so this could be an easy win. Both Cooper Kupp and Ja’Marr Chase have burned defensive backs all season — and even during postseason play — and either or both could end up with a long touchdown by the final the final second ticks off the clock. It’s not just these two though, the Rams have Odell Beckham Jr. and Van Jefferson who both easily could catch a long ball, and Cincinnati has Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at its disposal. There’s going to be plenty of wide receiver talent on the field and two quarterback unafraid to huck it long.

Any team to kick a game-winning walk-off field goal at the end of regular time (+500)

These two teams know a thing or two about late game heroics from their kickers. Cincinnati has gotten a massive boost from rookie kicker Evan McPherson and Matt Gay has done the same for the Rams. McPherson is 12-for-12 on field goal attempts so far this season including two game-winners. Gay is 11-for-13 himself so far during the playoffs for Los Angeles, including an impressive game-winner of his own.

Any offensive lineman to score a TD in Super Bowl 56 (+2,200)

Alright, hear me out. This one is just a hunch and obviously is a stretch, but it would be awesome. This almost was accomplished last year when Tom Brady attempted to throw a TD to lineman Joe Haeg, but he was unable to hold on. Neither has thrown a touchdown to a lineman so far this postseason, but it’s the Super Bowl, anything can happen.