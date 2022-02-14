Drake Can Thank Odell Beckham Jr. For $1 Million Payout Early In Super Bowl Drake bet OBJ to score at least one touchdown by Jenna Ciccotelli 33 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Drake wagered quite a bit of money in the lead up to the Super Bowl, but he didn’t have to wait very long to get at least some of it back.

The Canadian rapper and actor on Friday revealed he bet $1.6 million in Bitcoin on three Super Bowl-related bets: the Los Angeles Rams to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals and take home the Lombardi Trophy, Beckham to hit Over 62.5 receiving yards and for the Rams wideout to score at least one touchdown.

Drake was rewarded early as Beckham scored the first touchdown — much to the delight of other bettors — early in the first quarter. His $500,000 bet paid out $1,075,000.

It seems like the “Drake Curse” — in which teams and athletes the rapper shouts out fail (like the Toronto Maple Leafs, who fell to the Boston Bruins in a playoff game after Drake showed up, or Paris Saint-Germain, Alabama football or Conor McGregor) — may be broken.

