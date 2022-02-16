NFL Odds: Three Teams To Consider Betting Now For Super Bowl LVII Look out if the Broncos finally get a quarterback by Sam Panayotovich 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

It’s never too early to make a Super Bowl bet for next season.

While confetti is about to rain down on the streets of Los Angeles for the Rams’ championship parade, multiple American sportsbooks are already taking bets in the NFL futures market. And a few teams are very intriguing when it comes to winning Super Bowl LVII.

I circled a favorite, a longshot and a team that’s one move away.

Here are three NFL teams that could be worth betting to win next year’s Super Bowl:

Kansas City Chiefs (+800 at DraftKings)

Really going out on a limb here, huh?

If you made this wager the last three Februarys, you’ve been in a tremendous position in the ensuing playoffs. The Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy two years ago (+650), reached the Super Bowl last season (+600) and hosted the AFC Championship as a seven-point favorite this past postseason (+700). So if you bet $100 all three years and rode it out, you’re still up $450 — you’re up even more if you hedged out with the Buccaneers or Bengals.

Patrick Mahomes is still the best player in the universe and with a successfully rebuilt offensive line and plenty of playmaking weapons, they’re still the team to beat. Buffalo actually has shorter odds at a couple sportsbooks, but I refuse to underestimate the importance of offensive coordinator Brian Daboll leaving to take the head coaching gig with the New York Giants.

Assuming the Chiefs are the No. 1 or 2 seed in the AFC, this bet will put you in another great spot down the road.

Minnesota Vikings (+4000 at BetMGM)

Everybody knows Aaron Rodgers’ days are numbered in Green Bay. Rodgers hasn’t uttered a peep about his future, but I would bet that he’s played his last game in green and gold.

That would be outstanding news for the Vikings.

With Rodgers out of the way, Minnesota would undoubtedly become the betting favorite to win the NFC North and finish with 11 or 12 victories. And now that Mike Zimmer’s ultra-conservative game planning and risk taking is no longer a factor, maybe the Vikings can actually reach their potential with a more creative and innovative approach.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 4,200 yards and 33 touchdowns last year and it’s looking very likely that Dalvin Cook, Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson, Dede Westbrook and Irv Smith are all back in the Twin Cities. And I can promise you that if Rodgers leaves, those 40-to-1 odds will be long gone.

Denver Broncos (+2200 at Caesars)

The Broncos are a top-five roster with a bottom-five quarterback situation.

Drew Lock stinks and Teddy Bridgewater has been great for your wallet, but neither of those two signal callers are the answer if Denver wants to reach another Super Bowl. General manager George Patton has to understand that the time is now to make a move for a top-tier quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers, anybody?

Bookmakers tell me that 22-to-1 is basically a “halfway number” on the Broncos. It’ll be slashed to 12 or 14-to-1 if Denver lands a difference-making quarterback and it’ll rise up to 35 or 40-to-1 if they break training camp with one of the same old retreads. Tick, tick, tick.

You have to believe the front office makes a serious run at Rodgers or Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.