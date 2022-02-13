Super Bowl Odds: What Bengals, Rams Have First Touchdown Prop Value?

One of the most profitable prop bets throughout the NFL season tends to be which player scores the game’s first touchdown, and entering Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there are a few players who offer some value.
First, here is a look at the odds to score the first touchdown of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:
Cooper Kupp +500
Joe Mixon +750
Cam Akers +750
Ja’Marr Chase +800
Odell Beckham Jr. +900
Tee Higgins +1200
Kendall Blanton +1400
C.J. Uzomah +1600
Sony Michel +1600
Darrell Henderson Jr. +1600
Tyler Boyd +1800
Van Jefferson +1800
Drew Sample +2200
Samaje Perine +2500
Rams defense +2800
Bengals defense +3000
Joe Burrow +3000
Matthew Stafford +4000
Who are some players that offer value?
Chase, Cincinnati’s No. 1 wideout, will have a tough challenge going up against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but the fact that Chase (14 touchdowns this season) is 8-to-1 to score first remains a bit enticing.
On the other sideline, Beckham paying out 9-to-1 (a $100 bet would return $1,000) is plenty valuable, as well. It’s tough to gauge the Rams running back situation with Henderson back in the mix so getting Michel and Henderson at 16-to-1, while notable, is a bit difficult to navigate. Akers clearly has the shortest prices of the Rams running back group.
If you’re looking for a long shot look no further than the quarterbacks. There’s a very good chance Burrow could be left scrambling with his legs, and one very well-timed scramble in the red zone could pay out 30-to-1. Additionally, Stafford, who already has a pair of goal-line quarterback sneaks during the postseason, would pay out 40-to-1 if he scores first. Perhaps a pass interference in the end zone gives LA the ball at the inch line with Stafford doing the rest? It’s not something to mortgage your house on, but it’s enticing nonetheless.
