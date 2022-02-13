Super Bowl Odds: What Bengals, Rams Have First Touchdown Prop Value?

NESN Logo Sign In

One of the most profitable prop bets throughout the NFL season tends to be which player scores the game’s first touchdown, and entering Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, there are a few players who offer some value.

First, here is a look at the odds to score the first touchdown of Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

Cooper Kupp +500

Joe Mixon +750

Cam Akers +750

Ja’Marr Chase +800

Odell Beckham Jr. +900

Tee Higgins +1200

Kendall Blanton +1400

C.J. Uzomah +1600

Sony Michel +1600

Darrell Henderson Jr. +1600

Tyler Boyd +1800

Van Jefferson +1800

Drew Sample +2200

Samaje Perine +2500

Rams defense +2800

Bengals defense +3000

Joe Burrow +3000

Matthew Stafford +4000

Who are some players that offer value?

Chase, Cincinnati’s No. 1 wideout, will have a tough challenge going up against Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but the fact that Chase (14 touchdowns this season) is 8-to-1 to score first remains a bit enticing.

On the other sideline, Beckham paying out 9-to-1 (a $100 bet would return $1,000) is plenty valuable, as well. It’s tough to gauge the Rams running back situation with Henderson back in the mix so getting Michel and Henderson at 16-to-1, while notable, is a bit difficult to navigate. Akers clearly has the shortest prices of the Rams running back group.

If you’re looking for a long shot look no further than the quarterbacks. There’s a very good chance Burrow could be left scrambling with his legs, and one very well-timed scramble in the red zone could pay out 30-to-1. Additionally, Stafford, who already has a pair of goal-line quarterback sneaks during the postseason, would pay out 40-to-1 if he scores first. Perhaps a pass interference in the end zone gives LA the ball at the inch line with Stafford doing the rest? It’s not something to mortgage your house on, but it’s enticing nonetheless.