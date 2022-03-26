NBA Odds: When Surging Celtics Can Eclipse Preseason Win Total Boston's preseason win total was set at 46.5 by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The extended winning stretch of the Celtics has made each day a little better for those who placed long-term wagers on Boston before the start of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

And while it’s still to early to determine whether the Celtics will cash tickets for the Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference Finals or even NBA title futures, we can now safely assume Boston will eclipse the preseason number pertaining to its win total.

Boston entered the campaign with sportsbooks — DraftKings, FanDuel, PointsBet — setting the Celtics’ win total at over/under 46.5.

Now, with the Green winning 23 of their last 27 games (!) including a remarkable turnaround well-deserving of contender status, the 46-28 Celtics are just one win away from hitting the Over (-105). They have eight games remaining in the regular season.

Boston will have the chance to cash that for bettors Sunday as the C’s get set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. ET. If the Celtics lose to the T-Wolves, who currently are seventh in the Western Conference, Boston will have the chance to rebound the next night while visiting the Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics, who have been off since Wednesday’s dominating win over the Utah Jazz, are a half game back of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and just one game back of the top-seeded Miami Heat.