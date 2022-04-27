This Cornerback Is Quickly Rising Up Boards Prior To 2022 NFL Draft 'Elam could be the third or maybe fourth cornerback selected' by Scott Neville 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2022 NFL Draft rumors are at an all-time high as fans count down the hours until Round 1 kicks off.

An edge rusher flew up big boards Monday and is now considered to be in play at the No. 4 overall pick to the New York Jets. A similar trend is occurring with a cornerback from a top-tier program on Wednesday.

“Another player who is making a last-minute move up the draft boards is Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, as shared by NFL.com. “Pelissero reported Wednesday that Elam could be the third or maybe fourth cornerback selected, much higher than the previous predictions which had Elam tabbed as a pick toward the bottom of the first round.”

Cincinnati’s Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. are almost certainly going to be the top two cornerbacks taken in Round 1. After that, it appears that Elam has joined the conversation. The Former Gator has been linked to the New England Patriots, alongside Washington’s Trent McDuffie, the other cornerback projected to go third or fourth off the board at the position.

Oddsmakers have followed the development, and adjusted Elam’s first-round pick odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

When finding value picks on April 19, Elam stuck out at +135 to land in the first round. The same bet has odds of -160 on Wednesday. A $100 bet for Elam to go in Round 1 would return just $162.50 in total payout, making him no longer worth the investment.