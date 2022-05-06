Red Sox Odds: Props To Bet On Ahead Of Jarren Duran’s Season Debut Jarren Duran gets his second chance with the Red Sox on Friday by Jason Ounpraseuth 4 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Red Sox outfield prospect Jarren Duran will make his season debut on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, and fans hope the outfield prospect can give Boston a shot in the arm the team needs.

Duran was recalled from Tripe-A Worcester on Friday after Kiké Hernández was placed on the COVID-19 injured list. Duran can potentially bring some life to the Red Sox’s offense, and fans can get some betting action on Duran’s chance to do that.

FanDuel Sportsbook has batting props on Duran, and they list his odds to hit a home run at +350. This means a $100 bet would pay out $450. If you’re feeling really bullish on Duran’s performance Friday night, his odds on hitting two home runs is priced at +3800.

The prop for the outfielder record a hit is priced at -240, meaning bettors like the chance of that happening, but the prop for Duran to record an RBI is priced at +140.

Duran gets the start at center field as the Red Sox kick off their series against the White Sox at Fenway Park. The game will be broadcasted on Apple TV+ at 7:10 p.m. ET. Here’s information on how to watch the game here, and here are the live odds for Friday’s game.