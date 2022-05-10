Where Celtics Rank Among Championship Odds Before Game 5 Vs. Bucks The Celtics have the third best odds to win it all by Scott Neville 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Boston Celtics are riding high on their 116-108 Game 4 comeback win against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday.

The Celtics are now tied 2-2 in the series with two home games remaining if needed in the best-of-seven series. Boston is now the favorite over the Bucks, and is getting attention from oddsmakers as legitimate contenders.

The C’s are now +380 to win the NBA Finals, third in the league according to DraftKings Sportsbook. A $100 bet on the Celtics would pay out $480.

Here is the full list of championship odds:

Golden State Warriors +190

Phoenix Suns +300

Celtics +380

Miami Heat +750

Bucks +800

Philadelphia 76ers +1600

Dallas Mavericks +2200

Memphis Grizzlies +10000

The Celtics are now the favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals with +135 odds. The Heat have the next-best odds at +250.

Boston will look to take it’s next step on their title run in Game 5 against the Bucks on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET in TD Garden.