NBA Odds: Finals Market Shifts Following Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

On the day NBA free agency is set to open, Kevin Durant shook up the basketball world by requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

Though that request remains unfulfilled, sportsbooks around the country have been at the forefront of the public reaction, opening lines for Durant’s next team, while simultaneously shifting the odds surrounding the 2023 NBA Finals.

Here are the 2023 NBA Finals odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook:

Los Angeles Clippers (+550)

Golden State Warriors (+550)

Phoenix Suns (+600)

Boston Celtics (+600)

Milwaukee Bucks (+700)

Miami Heat (+850)

While the Celtics’ and Warriors’ position among the top five teams isn’t a surprise considering they fought for the 2022 crown, it’s notable the potential for a Durant trade has only really affected the Suns and Heat.

Phoenix and Miami are said to be Durant’s preferred destinations, which helps explain why they have the best odds to land the superstar this summer. A curious addition to this list are the Clippers, who held on to the best odds of any to win the 2023 crown, despite not being anywhere near a list of Durant’s potential suitors.

If you like any of the teams listed above to acquire Durant, it would be best to take them now as their odds will swing drastically once a trade is finalized.