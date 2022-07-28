Four Best Bets To Make On Jaylen Waddle, Revamped Dolphins Could the Dolphins exceed their win total? by Travis Thomas 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

With NFL training camps in full swing, now is the best time to grab great value on bets in the futures market.

We’ve talked at great length about the New England Patriots season outlook on “The Ultimate Betting Show” and “Lunch Line.” Now, let’s examine how to bet on the AFC East foes. We’ll focus on the offseason champion Miami Dolphins. Although Miami has high expectations this season, I don’t think they will live up to the hype.

Here are four ways to bet on this new-look team:

Over 8.5 wins +105

The Dolphins’ season win total is set at 8.5 in most sportsbooks. I understand why Vegas continues to break new ground on all those big casinos because the house is always so accurate at setting these lines. My prediction is that the Dolphins go either 8-9 or 9-8 on the season. So, if you bet this either way, be prepared to sweat out the outcome all the way until the final week of the season. I’ll take the Over at plus money (+105) at DraftKings Sportsbook because I can see the Dolphins going 9-8 and still missing the playoffs.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Week 1: Over 44 points -110

Now let’s examine some of the most notable games on the Dolphins’ schedule starting with the season opener at home against the Patriots. It could take some time for this Dolphins team to gel offensively with all the new additions and that’s why I like the Pats to win the game. However, this Miami team is too talented not to score points. The bet I love in this game is the Over 44. In Week 1, most of these teams will be working out the kinks, but 44 points is on the low end for this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Chargers Week 14: Miami moneyline +205

The other game of value is in Week 14 against the Chargers in enemy territory. SoFi Stadium is known for having more opposing teams’ fans than Chargers fans in attendance and that’s one of the reasons why I’ll take the Dolphins moneyline. By that point in the season, the Miami offense will have chemistry and be flying around the field.

Jaylen Waddle Over, well, everything

There is one player on this roster that I am bullish on going Over in all of his season prop totals: Jaylen Waddle. As a rookie last season, Waddle was impressive. He grabbed over 100 balls, eclipsed 1,000 yards and scored seven total touchdowns. He was able to accomplish all of that with a team in flux. The Dolphins were the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game winning streak and seven-game losing streak in the same season.

With the addition of receiver Tyreek Hill and the attention he will command from defenses, I think Waddle will be even better. I’ll bet the Over on all his projections available on DraftKings — 85.5 receptions, 925.5 receiving yards and 5.5 touchdowns