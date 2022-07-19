What Desmond Ridder’s Odds Are To Be Falcons Starter After Signing Contract Ridder was drafted with the No. 74 pick of the third round by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Desmond Ridder can now officially call himself an Atlanta Falcon.

The 22-year-old product out of Cincinnati signed a four-year deal Tuesday and was compensated the amount comparable to other third-round players. Ridder was the last Falcons rookie to sign his contract before training camp begins July 29.

The rookie will compete with seven-year veteran Marcus Mariota, who signed a two-year, $18.7 million contract this past offseason. The Falcons hope Ridder can be the future successor to Matt Ryan, who Atlanta traded to the Indianapolis Colts.

Taking a look at the betting odds, the money appears to lean toward Mariota taking the starting role for Week 1. The former No. 2 overall pick is a -800 favorite to start for Atlanta in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints. This means a $100 bet would only pay out $112.50.

For those who believe Ridder can beat out Mariota and start right from the jump, his odds are priced at +550 to start for the Falcons in Week 1. This means a $100 bet would pay $650 — a $537.50 difference in profit.

However, the chance of this happening is slim. Ridder was selected in the third round, and he was the second quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft behind Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, who was taken with the No. 20 pick in the first round. Many of the QBs in the draft class weren’t seen as Day 1 starters, and if Ridder does start this season, it’s likely going to happen at the mid-way point than in Week 1.

Ridder even had long-shot Rookie of the Year odds at +1500, which was a steep difference from teammate Drake London (+550), who was taken with the No. 8 pick of the first round.

While the potential profit of betting on Ridder props is enticing, it’s not a wise move with the information available heading into training camp.