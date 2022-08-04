Could Aaron Judge Actually Break Barry Bonds’ Home Run Record? Judge has 43 home runs in 102 games by Scott Neville 31 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Aaron Judge has been a force to be reckoned with all season long and is showing no sign of slowing down.

So much so, that the face of the New York Yankees is nearly favored to surpass Roger Maris’ 61 home run season, the most ever hit in the American League. Judge has +105 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook to hit the Over on 61.5 homers. A $100 bet on the slugger would return $205. Judge has 43 home runs in 102 games and is on pace to easily surpass Maris’ record.

But why stop at a mere 62 home runs? What about Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 tanks in a single saeson?

Judge has +2000 odds to hit the Over on 73.5 home runs. He’s currently on pace to hit 66 home runs and would need to reach an even higher level of consistent power than he’s already showcased to give Bonds a run for his money.

Still, the fact that DraftKings even thought to post odds on the potential feat is worth mentioning. The idea of anyone breaking Bonds’ record without the use of performance-enhancing drugs is almost unfathomable, but come slightly more realistic when the challenger happens to be 6-foot-7, 282-pounds.

Judge still has long odds to hit the most home runs in single-season history, but it might be worth throwing a few bucks on the Over, as counting out the 30-year-olds power has not been a very fruitful strategy, especially in 2022.