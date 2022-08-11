NFL Odds: Public Buying Into This Ravens Preseason Trend Tyler Huntley will hope for another impressive preseason by Jason Ounpraseuth 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The first full week of preseason kicks off Thursday, and the Ravens have a chance to keep their preseason hot streak going.

Baltimore have not lost a preseason game since 2015, and they have won 20 straight. Also, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are 17-2-1 against the spread during their 20-game win streak.

Baltimore takes on the Tennessee Titans and both teams will be resting their stars for the first preseason game on Thursday.

The Ravens have climbed from a 3-point favorite to a 3.5-point favorite hours before kick off, and that is due to the public action Baltimore have received. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 61% of public bets have gone toward the Ravens, on 65% of the handle. And despite the moneyline set at -180, the public are hammering it home with 70% of the bets on 66% of the handle.

While bettors are firing at the Under in the New England Patriots and New York Giants game, action has been going in the opposite direction for Baltimore and Tennessee. While only 58% of bets gone toward the Over, the handle is at 76%. Ravens covering the spread and going over 32.5 appears to be the big bets the public is taking.

It’s not hard to see why. The Titans will be rolling out Logan Woodside and rookie Malik Willis on Thursday, but the Ravens will rely on Tyler Huntley, who preformed well in the preseason in 2021.

In three games, the third-year pro threw for 551 passing yards and four touchdowns with one interception. He added in 80 yards on the ground, and with some starting experience behind his belt from the 2021, Huntley will likely continue to perform highly well in the preseason and continue to the Ravens’ win streak.