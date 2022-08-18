Pro Football Focus Suggests This Bet On Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones Uncertainty in offensive play-calling may hurt Jones in 2022 by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The uncertainty regarding offensive play-calling has created a mixed bag for those placing wagers on the New England Patriots.

There are cases to be made for Jakobi Meyers to break out, and there are some who have made bold cases for Mac Jones to win the MVP. However, Pro Football Focus has gone in the opposite direction for the Patriots’ signal-caller.

PFF continued their series of bets to make for every NFL team. Eric Eager made his way to the AFC East, and his best bets overall for the division were Buffalo Bills running back James Cook to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, which is priced at +1600 at BetMGM. And his other best bet was Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Under 25.5 passing touchdowns at -115 odds.

For the bet to make on the Patriots this season, Eager had the Under on Jones’ touchdowns, with the line set at 23.5 at -115 odds. This means a $100 bet would pay out $186.96.

“Unlike Miami, where most people believe that the change at offensive coordinator will help their young quarterback, everyone believes that the switch from Josh McDaniels to whatever the heck the Patriots are doing at play caller should hurt Jones,” Eager wrote Wednesday. “Jones is a very durable player, which hurts this bet a little bit, but there is a real and significant chance that in a division with three decent-to-good defenses, he simply is going to struggle to move the ball, and throw touchdown passes as a result.”

Head coach Bill Belichick has seemingly clarified the offensive play-calling job isn’t a competition. But it doesn’t make things more clear.

Joe Judge and Matt Patricia shared play-calling duties during the Patriots first preseason game against the New York Giants. New England’s offense has gone through growing pains throughout training camp and practices but has seen developments as Jones and the players adjust.

In his rookie season, Jones threw for 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions along with 3,801 passing yards and a 67.6% completion percentage. Those stats were good enough for a 77.4 passing grade, according to PFF.

How well they adjust is up in the air, which is why there are some who are optimistic about Jones’ development in year two, and others who are not — as the Under bet from PFF would suggest.