Big Money On Sky To Advance Past CT Sun In WNBA Game 5

The Connecticut Sun have not had the backing of the betting public during their WNBA semifinals series against the Chicago Sky. That won’t be changing Thursday night as the third-seeded Sun enter a winner-take-all Game 5 in Chicago.

And while the betting percentages have been one-sided throughout the series — 89% of spread handle on Sky in Game 2, 89% of moneyline handle on Sky in Game 3, 77% of moneyline bets on the Sky in Game 4 — the series finale will mark the biggest difference yet. Well, at least by a slim margin.

The second-seeded Sky represent 90% (!) of the moneyline handle and 62% of the moneyline bets, as shared by BetMGM Sportsbook on Thursday morning. More bettors tend to think it will be a close game, depicted as 60% of tickets are on the Sun to cover the 4.5-point spread, but nevertheless, when it comes to advancing to the WNBA Finals with a Game 5 victory, Chicago clearly is expected to do so.

Connecticut already fended off elimination once with a 24-point victory over Chicago in Game 4. It was one of the best offensive performances in the organization’s history as the Sun scored more points in a playoff game than ever before, including the most points in the paint in WNBA playoff history.

The Sky do have the home-court advantage in Game 5, perhaps prompting the money to lean heavily in their favor, but it’s worth noting the Sun did already win on the road in this series. Connecticut took a 1-0 series lead after a five-point win in Game 1 in the Windy City.

The WNBA semifinals will wrap up with the win-or-go-home contest set to tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.