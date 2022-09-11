Fantasy Football Starts, Sits For Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 Matchup Patriots begin the season on the road against the Dolphins by Greg Dudek 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Sunday slate of NFL games starts in just a few hours, which means there’s still some time to do last-minute tinkering to fantasy football lineups.

The New England Patriots open the season on the road against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium, which isn’t the most enticing matchup from a fantasy perspective. But it could still have significance for fantasy managers.

While the Dolphins have the two most noteworthy players in wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle — both of whom should be in starting lineups due to their potential impactful play — the Patriots have a few interesting start ’em, sit ’em decisions that will need to be made prior to kickoff.

Let’s take a look at which way managers should lean when faced with those tough choices.

Starts

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

Stevenson has been viewed as a breakout fantasy candidate after a solid rookie season. He’ll split carries with starting running back Damien Harris, but could expand his role to taking over third-down duties thanks to James White’s retirement and Ty Montgomery’s uncertain playing status. That could give Stevenson a boost to wind up in more fantasy lineups over Harris.

DeVante Parker, WR

Two words: Revenge game. After getting traded to the Patriots in the offseason, Parker has a chance right away to get back at Miami, where he spent the first seven years of his career. Now, there could be some concern that Parker could have a difficult time getting open if the Dolphins put star cornerback Xavien Howard on him, but second-year quarterback Mac Jones needs someone to throw to, right? With Jakobi Meyers banged up, Parker is arguably Jones’ best option.

Sits

Hunter Henry, TE

Henry was Jones’ security blanket last season and if we know that, the Dolphins surely know it, too. Expect Miami to key in on Henry and force Jones to go elsewhere with the ball, especially in the red zone where Henry was a favorite target last season. The Patriots’ concerning troubles regarding their offense, like who exactly is calling plays, will probably hurt Henry’s fantasy impact as well.

Damien Harris, RB

This is just Harris’ second career game in Miami. In the 2021 regular-season finale on the road against the Dolphins, Harris ran for a pedestrian 37 yards on 11 carries, although he did score a touchdown. Much has been made about Miami’s weather and the Patriots heading down there earlier in the week to acclimate to it, but maybe Harris will have a tough time dealing with it. That, plus the emergence of Stevenson and an offensive line that didn’t inspire confidence during the preseason should make fantasy owners keep Harris on the bench.