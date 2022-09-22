NFL Survivor League Week 3: Road Favorites Best Option On Tricky Slate? There isn't a spread larger than seven on the betting board by Sean T. McGuire 43 minutes ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NFL survivor league players haven’t exactly been dealt a warm welcome to the 2022 season with two underdogs mounting 20-point comebacks last week following a crazy season-opener.

According to Run Your Pool survivor data, only 28% of contestants remain alive after the first two weeks, as shared by The Athletic. The Cincinnati Bengals’ stunning loss to the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns’ collapse in the final two minutes against the New York Jets played a major role in Week 2 eliminations.

If you’re still alive, though, that serves as good news. Competition is getting scarce, after all. Unfortunately, however, the Week 3 slate presents a lot of uncertainty with no game representing more than a 7-point spread on the DraftKings Sportsbook betting board.

Nevertheless, here are three teams to consider and three to avoid during Week 3 in NFL survivor leagues.

Teams to consider:

(-5.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts

There might not be another team in the league with a more embarrassing two-week stretch than the Colts. Indianapolis tied the Houston Texans and then got blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, on the other hand, have fared much better with wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs could win this by two scores. Kansas City does, however, still have the Texans, Seahawks Jaguars and Titans on its schedule.

(-5.5) Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins

Admittedly, the Bills will have better matchups on the season. But on a slate that’s filled with uncertainty, there might not be a better team to pick for an outright win than Buffalo. Josh Allen and company scored 31-points with four turnovers in Week 1 and 41 points despite the starters sitting the fourth quarter in Week 2. We can see the Dolphins’ hype train running into a buzz saw this week. Buffalo still has the Jets (twice), Steelers and Bears on its schedule.

(-6.5) Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

The Eagles appear to be a legitimate NFC contender with Jalen Hurts leading the way. The Commanders also might have one of the worst defenses in the league. An in-division rivalry isn’t always the best play, but Washington shouldn’t present much of a threat. It’s worth noting the Eagles still do face the Jaguars, Texans, Titans, Bears and the NFC East twice each.

Honorable mentions: (-7) Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars; (-6) Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Teams to avoid:

(-2.5) Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

It might be a big bounce-back spot for the Ravens after a collapse against the Dolphins in Week 2, but given some of their injury issues we’re going to stay away from Baltimore against Bill Belichick. The Ravens have more favorable matchups than on the road against a Patriots defense that’s been able to contain the run.

(-6) Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions

For whatever reason, we’re just not comfortable picking against the scrappy Lions. No body covers and fights back like Detroit does and the last thing you want is a NFC North heart attack, especially after Minnesota just got bullied by the Eagles.

(-2.5) Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans

The Bears have not done anything this season to elicit confidence. Chicago completed just seven passes in Week 2 and their Week 1 win came in a torrential down pour. It’d be a stunner if we ever use the Bears this season.

Honorable mentions: (-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Green Bay Packers; (-1) New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys