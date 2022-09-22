What Are Aaron Judge’s Odds To Hit Record-Tying Homer Vs. Red Sox In Series Opener Aaron Judge in sitting on 60 homers with the Red Sox in town by Greg Dudek 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge has a chance at a historic feat Thursday night when New York welcomes in the Boston Red Sox to begin a four-game series.

Judge, who hit his 60th home run of the season Tuesday, is just one round-tripper shy of tying Roger Maris’ all-time American League mark. With Judge being on the precipice of history, it gives bettors an opportunity to cash in on the moment as well.

Judge enters the series opener against the Red Sox with +195 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, to hit at least one homer and tie Maris’ record. A $100 bet for Judge to pull even with Maris would net a total of $295. Bettors see a much lower payout if they think Judge’s homer quest will be delayed. Judge has -275 odds to go homerless, meaning a $100 would only net $136.36.

Judge will arguably see the Red Sox’s best pitcher in Michael Wacha when he steps into the batter’s box for the first time Thursday night. Wacha has allowed only 11 home runs this season, the fewest amount of any Red Sox starting pitcher to have started at least 18 games this season. The last time Boston’s right-hander pitched versus the Yankees in mid-August, Judge went 0-for-3 against Wacha with two strikeouts.

If Judge can’t launch a pitch from Wacha over the wall at Yankee Stadium, he’ll certainly have a chance to do so against a Boston bullpen that is without its best relievers. Judge’s best chance to tie or break the record might come Saturday when Nick Pivetta’s on the mound as he’s surrendered a team-high 23 dingers on the season.

When it’s comes to Judge’s home run chase, though, it all is just a matter of when, and not if. First pitch for Thursday’s tilt is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.