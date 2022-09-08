Why Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Apologized To ‘Fantasy Football Guys’ The Chiefs made an effort to replace Tyreek Hill's production by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

A smart strategy in fantasy football is to target high-power offenses, but the problem is choosing the right target.

The Kansas City Chiefs have a multitude of options after trading Tyreek Hill this past offseason. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were signed as free agents, and Western Michigan’s Skyy Moore was drafted in the second round. The Chiefs also have Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce on the roster.

While there is merit to stacking in season-long leagues, there is a limit, and it’s important to choose the correct option from an offense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, though, had some bad news ahead of Kansas City’s Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

“The biggest thing is there’s going to be a different player every single game that has the big game,” Mahomes told reporters Wednesday, as transcribed by ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “It’s not going to be just necessarily Tyreek and Travis every single week, where it’s like one or the other having a big game or both. Every single week, it’s going to be someone different.

“So I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys. It’s going to come from everywhere, so you’re going to have to kind of choose the right guy every week.”

Well, now the debate isn’t whether or not did you have to draft the right wide receiver, it’s not which one or when do you actually play them. And for some fantasy managers who believe Andy Reid and the Chiefs are looking to make your life more difficult, Mahomes explained Kansas City’s offensive approach.

“It’s going to be hard for teams to game plan against,” Mahomes said. “Obviously, Travis is going to probably have a lot of catches. That’s just who he is.

“Other than that, it’s going to come from the whole group and I think the guys have kind of embraced that. … That’s what you want on a team and as an offense.”

Mahomes’ view of Kelce tracks with average draft position. Kelce was a second-round pick that was drafted at the 17th spot in Yahoo leagues. Smith-Schuster was a seventh-round pick (63), Hardman (127) and Valdes-Scantling (129) were 13th-round picks and Moore (130) was taken a round later.

Fantasy managers will have to wait until Sunday to see if there decisions were sound ones as the Chiefs hope to make it back to the Super Bowl amid a tough AFC West division.