Where Could Mac Jones Land If Patriots Decided To Move On In 2023? Sure, it seems crazy, but crazy things have happened by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

Bill Belichick’s recent handling of the quarterback situation for the New England Patriots has created a controversy that seemingly isn’t going away. And second-year signal-caller Mac Jones is at the center of it.

Half-hearted talks about whether fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe should take over for Jones have evolved into something far greater given the recent mismanagement on “Monday Night Football.” The Patriots pulled Jones during the primetime clash against the Chicago Bears, Jones just three drives into his return from a three-game injury absence, and Zappe finished the game. Belichick explained it was part of his plan all along while some Patriots players expressed they didn’t know Jones would be pulled from the game.

Those events played out for all to see, and some now question how Jones’ confidence might be impacted. Gillette Stadium fans showered him with boos before he exited the game. The offense started with a pair of three-and-outs before Jones’ third possession ended in an interception, his final snap. Former Patriot and current NFL analyst Ted Johnson wondered whether that reaction from fans will stick with Jones moving forward, perhaps souring his New England experience.

But another development might be the most surprising, and also the most telling. NFL insider Jason La Canfora spoke with an anonymous general manager who believes Jones could be available for trade before the NFL combine in April. The GM, according to La Canfora, believes a trade could come to fruition regardless of how Zappe looks, based instead on how Jones produces (or fails to produce) in his opportunities this season.

All told, it begs the question: Could Jones really be traded after the season and play for someone else in 2023?

At first glance, it’s obviously rather crazy.

Jones, after all, was the runner-up for Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, helping the Patriots to seven straight victories and an NFL postseason berth. He was the 15th overall pick just last year, billed as New England’s quarterback of the future.

… But crazy things have happened in the NFL, right?

Oddsmakers at Bookies.com have bought into the theory while sharing hypothetical odds for Jones’ next team in 2023.

New England -200 (66.7% implied proability)

Tampa Bay +600 (14.3%)

Detroit +1200 (7.7%)

Indianapolis +2000 (4.7%)

Carolina +2500 (3.8%)

Washington +3900 (2.5%)

The field +1000 (9%)

Again, these are hypothetical odds and can not be found at a sportsbook, but the thought certainly furthers the conversation.

Of course, Jones’ relationship with the Patriots likely can be salvaged. The quarterback expressed publicly how he didn’t have any problem with Belichick’s decision to pull him after three drives. Jones, too, said it was part of the plan and praised Belichick for keeping him informed about the decision.

Belichick on Wednesday declined to share who would start for the Patriots when New England takes on the New York Jets in a Week 8 matchup. One might imagine Jones earning the start and helping the Patriots get back to .500 would help any future speculation from oddsmakers or NFL analysts.