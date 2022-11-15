Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Four Wideouts To Add After Cooper Kupp Update The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is headed to injured reserve by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Disclaimer: There is no one single receiver in fantasy football who will make up for the extended absence of Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year is one of the top receivers in fantasy with only a few others — Justin Jefferson, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs — measuring up over the course of the season. Kupp currently ranks fourth in average scoring during the 2022 campaign on 22.4 points per game, per Sportradar.

With that said, fantasy football managers will have to fill a massive void with Kupp headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury. It means fantasy owners will be without Kupp for at least the next four weeks, but depending on how Los Angeles fares during that span, there’s a chance he does not return at all.

Here are four receivers who are worth targeting on the waiver wire given his absence:

Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Toney saw a drastic increase in snaps in Week 10 after landing with the Chiefs before the trade deadline. And the 2021 first-rounder looked to be a valuable fit for Patrick Mahomes and company. Toney touched the ball six times for 90 yards and one touchdown to finished Week 10 as WR14 in scoring. Toney should continued to see more snaps and more touches, especially given the Chiefs receiving corps is dealing with injuries to JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman, who missed the most recent contest. Getting any piece of the Chiefs’ offense isn’t a bad thing. Toney is owned in 52% of Yahoo leagues.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns

Peoples-Jones has yet to find the end zone this season, but the Browns wideout continues to rack up yards. The 2020 sixth-round pick has eclipsed 70 yards in each of his last five games, including a five-catch, 99-yard output against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10 to finish WR22 in full-point leagues. Peoples-Jones has continued his connection with Jacoby Brissett, scoring an average of 12.70 points over the last four games. He’s owned in 35% of Yahoo leagues.

Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Campbell’s fantasy stock saw a massive uptick in Week 10 with quarterback Matt Ryan returning behind center. In the last three games with Ryan serving as the starting quarterback, Campbell has received 11, 12 and nine targets, respectively. He’s record 70-plus yards in two of those three games with touchdowns in each of them. Campbell is roster in just 19% of Yahoo leagues.

Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers

Are we of the mindset that Watson all of a sudden is going to become a staple in the top 10? Well, no. But Aaron Rodgers was complimentary of Watson’s speed after the Packers’ Week 10 win over the Cowboys, and it might be worth adding him to the roster to see how it plays out. Watson, after all, finished with three touchdowns for 107 yards against the Cowboys. He also saw a notable eight targets from Rodgers, which were double his previous season high. Watson is owned in just 11% of Yahoo leagues, though that’s likely to change when the waivers are processed for Week 11.