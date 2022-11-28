Bills Dealing With Illness In Locker Room Ahead Of Patriots Game

Nearly a half-dozen Buffalo Bills are unwell ahead of the team’s midweek trip to New England.

Five Bills players did not practice Monday due to illness, according to the team’s injury report: safeties Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson, cornerback Dane Jackson, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and tight end Quintin Morris.

Buffalo is preparing to visit the AFC East rival Patriots at Gillette Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

Outside linebacker Von Miller (knee) and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) also missed practice with injuries that knocked them out of Buffalo’s 28-25 Thanksgiving win over the Detroit Lions.

Seven other Bills players were full practice participants but listed on the injury report, including an especially important one: quarterback Josh Allen. Allen practiced fully for the first time since injuring his elbow in Buffalo’s Week 9 loss to the New York Jets.

Monday injury report pic.twitter.com/AwrLyePUF8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 28, 2022

The Bills have won four of their last five games against the Patriots, including a 47-17 blowout in the wild-card round of last season’s NFL playoffs. They enter Thursday night’s contest at 8-3, two games ahead of the 6-5 Patriots in the AFC East standings.