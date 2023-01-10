Georgia Embarrasses TCU To Win CFP National Championship It was never close by Keagan Stiefel 35 minutes ago

There was never really a doubt, but Monday night was representative of just how much better the Georgia Bulldogs were this season than everyone else.

Georgia put together a 65-7 thrashing of the TCU Horned Frogs at SoFi Stadium, capturing its second-consecutive National Championship title.

Kirby Smart’s squad absolutely bludgeoned their opponent, putting an end to any hopes of a College Football Playoff Cinderella story. The 58-point difference is the largest margin of victory in the history of college football Championship contests, surpassing Nebraska’s demolition of Florida in 1995.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and four touchdowns, adding another 39 yards and two touchdowns on the ground on his way to Most Outstanding Player honors.

The Bulldog defense intercepted Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan twice, holding the Horned Frogs to 188 total yards. Georgia outpaced TCU by 404 yards on the night.

Georgia became the second team in the last 15 years to repeat as champions, joining the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2011 and 2012.

The Bulldogs concluded their season 15-0 while the Horned Frogs finish 13-2.