How Tom Brady Can Help Julian Edelman Win Five-Figure Payout Edelman is a Bucs cover away from $31K by Adam London 1 hours ago

Julian Edelman, much like he did from 2009 through 2019, wants to see Tom Brady light it up Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

This isn’t primarily due to Edelman’s close friendship with Brady, although that’s surely a reason why the former New England Patriots wide receiver is pulling for the Buccaneers in the NFL’s wild-card round finale. It’s because a Tampa Bay victory over the Dallas Cowboys would cash a four-leg parlay Edelman placed through WynnBet.

The first three legs hit by narrow margins Sunday. The heavily favored Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals hung on for home wins over the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens, respectively, and the New York Giants’ (-3) defense stood tall to prevent overtime against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. And if the Bucs beat the Cowboys or lose by less than three points in primetime, Edelman will collect a cool $31,611.20 payout through a $2,500 bet with +1264 odds.

“Once again, relying on a @TomBrady game winning drive in prime time. #OneMore,” Edelman tweeted Sunday.

Edelman should go into Monday’s game with cautious optimism. The Bucs failed to cover the spread in six of their last seven games, but the Cowboys also didn’t cover in four of their last five. Not to mention, Tampa Bay’s starting center is set to return and Brady is carrying a lifetime unbeaten streak against America’s Team.

Kickoff from Central Florida is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.